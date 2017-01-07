Curiosity Concerts Presents Jonathan Yates And Friends

FREE FAMILY CLASSICAL MUSIC CONCERT

Curiosity Concerts is a series of free family concerts presented by professional musicians at different venues in the Greenwich, CT area. Concerts are 50 minutes long and are designed to inspire parents as well as their children of any age (but your child should be able to enjoy an hour of music).



Jonathan Yates and Friends present a special concert exploring Beethoven’s delightful Second Symphony, performed in the composer’s own arrangement for piano trio. With the help of video and audio excerpts, the trio will introduce young audiences to the joys of the orchestra, and reveal Beethoven’s genius in transforming a full orchestral work to a beautiful chamber piece.

Jonathan Yates, pianist and conductor, is the Music Director of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra and of the Norwalk Youth Symphony. He also serves as Musical Director of Music Mountain, a preeminent chamber music festival in the Litchfield Hills.

Free, but reservations required at www.CuriosityConcerts.org.

**We have wait lists, our musicians are paid, and the tickets have real value. Please, only reserve if you are certain to attend. "No shows" will not be allowed to reserve for future concerts.**