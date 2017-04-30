Curiosity Concerts Presents Ethos Percussion Group

FREE FAMILY CLASSICAL MUSIC CONCERT

Curiosity Concerts is a series of free family concerts presented by professional musicians at different venues in the Greenwich, CT area. Concerts are 50 minutes long and are designed to inspire parents as well as their children of any age (but your child should be able to enjoy an hour of music).

Ethos shares their unique percussive expertise in this exciting family concert program. Featuring instruments and rhythms from Cuba, India, the Middle East, and West Africa, the dynamic music will introduce listeners to global percussion in a fun and entertaining way. There will also be opportunities for audience members of all ages to participate and help Ethos spread the rhythm!

Ethos Percussion Group is America’s premier percussion quartet presenting an energetic potpourri of musical genres from around the globe. Highly regarded for their Western chamber music expertise, individual members are also virtuosos on exotic instruments from Indonesia, West Africa, India and the Middle East. The New York Times has hails the group for its "expert togetherness, sensitivity and zest." For 25 years Ethos has performed at major concert venues across the United States and abroad including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, London's Wigmore Hall, and the Bermuda Festival. In addition to presenting clinics and master classes at institutions such as The Juilliard School, Eastman School of Music, University of Illinois, and Berklee College of Music, Ethos has worked with thousands of students in New York City's public schools through concert and classroom activities.

Free, but reservations required at www.CuriosityConcerts.org.

This concert is presented in association with the Ashforth Children's Concert Series.

**We have wait lists, our musicians are paid, and the tickets have real value. Please, only reserve if you are certain to attend. "No shows" will not be allowed to reserve for future concerts.**