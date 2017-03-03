Event calendar brought to you by
Spring Fling to benefit Kids in Crisis
Greenwich Country Club
19 Doubling Road
Greenwich, CT
06830
The Spring Fling event to benefit Kids in Crisis will take place on Friday, March 3, 2017 at Greenwich Country Club. The night will feature exquisite food, live and silent auctions, and exiting entertainment. Critical finds were raised to support the services Kids in Crisis provides for the community. Visit www.kidsincrisis.org for more information.
Friday, 03 March, 2017
06:30 PM
Contact:
Katie Kilroy
Phone: 203-622-6556
Categories:
