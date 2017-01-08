Holiday Splendor at the Mansion: Christmas and New Year's Celebrations

This exhibition will explore the history of the holiday season as it was celebrated by the Lockwood and Mathews families in Connecticut and New York City, where they once resided. During the Gilded Age, Christmas and New Year’s holidays, like other elements of American social and material life, were transformed by new technologies and evolving traditions. The exhibition will display trees adorned with historic decorations and lights, mantles festooned with period greens and fruits, and a selection of vintage toys and games. In the Dining and Drawing Rooms, the Mansion will feature New Year’s themed vignettes; there will be a holiday wedding in the Music Room. Visitors will learn that what was once a simple ringing-in of the New Year soon transformed into a time of joyful, and at times, lavish celebrations with champagne toasts at the stroke of midnight.