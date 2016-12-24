Santa Special trains & Reindeer Breakfast

All aboard the Santa Special Train for a one-of-a-kind holiday experience. Bring your little ones to meet Santa & Mrs. Claus during a one-hour journey on the Essex Steam Train! Make sure you're camera-ready for that “special moment” when Santa and Mrs. Claus visit each child. Enjoy the spirit of the season as you relax with family and friends aboard festive railway cars adorned with vintage decorations on weekends throughout the holiday season (plus a special train on December 23rd!). Rudolph and some of his reindeer friends will be onboard to spread holiday cheer. Plus, each child will receive a small holiday gift from Santa’s Elves!

First Class passengers on the 10:30AM Santa Special departures have the option of joining our special visitors at our Reindeer Breakfast! For an additional $15/person you can treat your family to scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits & gravy, bagels, muffins, cut fruit, cereal, and beverages. It’s the perfect way to start your festive day!

Santa Special trains depart at 10:30AM, 11:30AM, noon, 1PM, 1:30PM & 2PM, so there is plenty of opportunity to bring your whole family and get into the holiday spirit at Essex Steam Train! Space is limited, so visit essexsteamtrain.com for dates & tickets today! Happy Holidays!!