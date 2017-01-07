Holiday Express Train Show

Daily Times Vary. Check our website for the schedule: http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/het/
A Fairfield Museum holiday tradition. Model trains wind around an enchanting display full of holiday spirit and elaborate scenery! This year features even more tracks and set-ups where the trains can zip around and weave their magical spell. Kids and adults alike will delight in the magic of the train show.
Holiday Express Schedule
Weekends: Saturday, December 3 – Sunday, January 8: 10am - 4pm
Monday, December 26 – Monday, January 2: 10am - 4pm
(including Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve).
Thursday, December 29 & Friday, December 30: 10am – 7pm.
Closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
AdmissionFairfield Museum and History Center Members: Free. $5 Adults; $3 Seniors & Students (6-22); Children age 5 and younger: Free.
Membership Special: Become a Museum Member during the Train Show and receive an additional 6 months for free! Members receive free admission throughout the year, discounts on programs, advance notice of exhibits, special events and programs, and 10% off in the gift shop. Join today!
