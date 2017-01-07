Jack 'Dino' Lynn Performs Tribute

Need something to do to cure post-holiday blues? Come to the American Legion, Post 12 on Saturday, January 7, 2017, 7:00 - 11:00 P.M. and enjoy a free performance of Jack “Dino” Lynn’s Dino’s Back: A Tribute to Dean Martin. Lynn’s voice transcends time. His voice transports audiences back to an era when gray suits were in fashion, landlines adorned walls, and the sidecar was a bar menu staple. Featuring such standards such as “That’s Amore,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” and “Sway,” as well as tributes to Perry Como, Frank Sinatra, and Elvis Presley.

Bridgeport native Jack Lynn grew up in an Italian household filled with “lots of love, lots of food, and lots of great music.” His love of music as well as Dean Martin stemmed from his mother. She played the records of Tony Bennett, Perry Como, and Frank Sinatra, but her favorite was Dean “Dino” Martin. As a teenager, Lynn began mimicking Martin’s voice for fun. Lynn later became a banker, but he never lost his love of music or his voice. At the urging of colleagues and friends, he developed his act, the Dino’s Back: A Tribute to Dean Martin.

Lynn says, “I don’t consider myself an impressionist although people tell me if they close their eyes, it’s like listening to a Dean Martin CD. I really don’t think there could be any greater compliment for me. My goal is to honor and pay tribute to the memory of Dino’s sound and great sense of humor—and maybe have some fun along the way.”

To reserve tickets, please contact the American Legion, Post 12 at (203) 866-8249. A full bar will be open throughout the performance. This event is free and open to all. Walk-ins welcome.

Please visit http://www.norwalklegionpost12.org/ to learn more about this philanthropic and vibrant organization. Events and programming are open to all. Facility rentals are available. Please contact (203) 866-8249 for more information. Please follow the American Legion, Post 12 on Facebook. For God and Country.