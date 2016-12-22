December Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Reflecting Nature,” featuring the peaceful and reflective paintings of Connecticut artist, Anda J. Styler. Plus, the gallery will feature unique and affordable paintings by the region’s most well-known and respected artists – just in time for the holidays. These artists, as well as Styler’s exhibit, runs December 1 – 24. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com