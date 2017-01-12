Event calendar brought to you by

Leo Kottke & Keller Williams

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

Shut the Folk Up and Listen Tour

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Keller Williams joins with flat-picking guitarist Leo Kottke for a brand new tour – “Shut the Folk Up and Listen.” The very special evening of music, which will feature a solo set by each artist, finds Keller performing a rare loopless acoustic show. Expect spontaneous collaborations between Williams and Kottke.

Thursday, 12 January, 2017

Contact:

Paloma Hutton

Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit

