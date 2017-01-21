Tweet A Night of Comedy Headliners

Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge

Ridgefield , CT 06877-5022



Phone: 203-438-5795

Website:

Phone: 203-438-5795Website: Click to Visit Featuring Rich Vos, Pete Correale, Robert Kelly Laugh it up with comedians from the top comedy podcasts! Rich Vos, Robert Kelly and Pete Correale – three cutting edge comedians – riff on life, marriage and much more in a hilarious night of stand-up!

