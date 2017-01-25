An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt

Two of America’s most admired singer-songwriters return for an intimate acoustic evening of storytelling and music making. A Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett is one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Lovett fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that has broadened the definition of American music. Among his many accolades, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was recently named the Texas State Musician. John Hiatt is a talented singer and guitarist best known for his prolific songwriting. His songs have been covered by musicians from Bonnie Raitt and the Neville Brothers to Iggy Pop and Three Dog Night. With 11 Grammy nominations and 24 albums to his name, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and won the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.