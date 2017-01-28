Cast of Beatlemania

From beginning to end, The “Cast” recreates the sights and sounds of The Beatles so faithfully that you will recall when the world was engulfed in the most pleasant fever of all: BEATLEMANIA! You’ll hear all the hits including “She Loves You,” “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Eight Days A Week,” “Yesterday,” “Penny Lane,” “Let It Be” and many, many more!
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.