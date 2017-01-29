Fathom Events in HD: Dirty Dancing 30th Anniversary

Fathom Events and Lionsgate are partnering to present the 30th Anniversary showing of Dirty Dancing. The 1987 romantic drama tells the tale of Frances “Baby” Houseman and her summer vacation in 1963’s Catskill Moutains family resort. Initially a ‘good girl’, Baby soon discovers dancing instructor Johnny Castle. Finding herself and love at the same time, Dirty Dancing proved to be an American classic. You’ll have the time of your life!

Rated: PG-13

Running time: 1 hour, 55 minutes