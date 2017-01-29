Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom with Peter Gros

Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 1pm AND 4pm

Have your photo taken with Scooby Doo in the lobby!

Peter shares his exciting animal world, travel experiences and timeless tales. He highlights his many adventures with a mix of video clips and bloopers while introducing friendly exotic animals to audience members, and telling inspirational stories dealing with issues of conservation, travel, and wildlife filming. Peter’s fascinating stories have been thrilling and educating audiences across the country for years!

Tickets: VIP Meet and Greet $40 | Adult $25 | Children $20