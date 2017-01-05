Cooking by the Book: The Changing Landscape of American Cuisine

Come meet food historian Sarah Wassberg on Thursday, January 5, 2017, 7:00 pm. She will discuss the evolution of nutrition, food trends, cooking, and cookbookery in the United States through the ages, with special emphasis on early American cooking, celebrity chefs of the late 19th century, World War I, the Great Depression, and the home cooking revival of the 1970s. The evening will begin with an informal tour of the current Special Collections exhibition, Cooking Down the Ages: Cookbooks and Recipes, followed by a brief presentation with ample time for Q&A. This event is free and open to the public.

Sarah Wassberg has a Master's Degree in Public History from the University at Albany and works as the Director of Education at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, NY. She is also a food historian by passion and training, studying the intersecting histories of food, agriculture, cooking, women, rural communities, and immigration in America, with special emphasis on the first half of the 20th century. She runs the occasional podcast "History Bites" and is currently under contract with SUNY Press to write a book on food conservation efforts in New York during the First World War.

Sarah has a collection of over 200 cookbooks (and counting), with a large portion dating from the 1910s to the 1950s, as well as an extensive library of agriculture and food history academic books. She reads cookbooks for fun, enjoys cooking from scratch, and loves vegetable cookery most of all. She lives with her fiancé and Shetland sheepdog in New Windsor, NY.

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For more information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!