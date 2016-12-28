Met Opera Encore in HD: Mozart's The Magic Flute

The Met’s annual holiday presentation of The Magic Flute offers an ideal opportunity for audiences of all ages to celebrate the season. Julie Taymor, the woman behind the creation of New York shows like Disney’s The Lion King and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, has made over this breathtaking and popular production of Mozart’s masterpiece with playful dancing bears and giant flamingos that will captivate children of all ages.

Young stars Layla Claire and Ben Bliss are the fairy-tale princess and prince, and Christopher Maltman reprises his acclaimed interpretation of the bird-catcher Papageno.

Running times: 1 hour, 42 minutes

Ticket Price $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15

Ridgefield Library card holders receive member prices for this show.

AAA members receive a 20% discount!

FREE tickets for students 18 & under! Must show ID at the box office.

*Shows at 2pm & 6pm