Let's Lego Afternoon

Come to Pequot Library and be inspired by different themes. Using your imagination, create fantastic creatures and structures with Lego blocks! Come hear a fun story about the theme, then build with our Lego blocks collection. Finished projects will be displayed in the Children’s Department for the following weeks. Intended for ages 6 – 9. No registration required. Free and open to the public.

Upcoming Dates:

Friday, January 13, 4:30 -5:30 pm: Dragons

Friday, February 10, 4:30 -5:30 pm: Monsters

Friday, March 10, 4:30 -5:30 pm: Aliens

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!