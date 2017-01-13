Event calendar brought to you by

Let's Lego Afternoon

Pequot Library

720 Pequot Ave
 Southport, CT 06890

Come to Pequot Library and be inspired by different themes. Using your imagination, create fantastic creatures and structures with Lego blocks! Come hear a fun story about the theme, then build with our Lego blocks collection. Finished projects will be displayed in the Children’s Department for the following weeks. Intended for ages 6 – 9. No registration required. Free and open to the public.

Upcoming Dates:
Friday, January 13, 4:30 -5:30 pm: Dragons
Friday, February 10, 4:30 -5:30 pm: Monsters
Friday, March 10, 4:30 -5:30 pm: Aliens

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!

