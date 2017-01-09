Storyland Adventure: Babes on a Blanket

Join our baby play group on Monday mornings! Come share board books, toys, music and rhymes with your baby—20 minutes structured, 25 minutes free play and socializing. For 0 - 12 months. No registration required. Free and open to the public.

Babes on a Blanket Winter 2017 Dates:

Monday, January 9, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm

Monday, January 23, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm

Monday, January 30, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm

Monday, February 6, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm

Monday, February 13, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm

Monday, February 27, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm

