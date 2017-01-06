Storyland Adventures: Wiggle Ones

Waddle around to nursery rhymes, fingerplays, music, and a simple story on Friday mornings through February 27. For 12 – 24 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at www.pequotlibrary.org or by calling (203) 259-0346 ext. 16.
Wiggle Ones Winter 2017 Dates:Friday, January 6, 11:15 - 11:45 amFriday, January 13, 11:15 - 11:45 amFriday, January 20, 11:15 - 11:45 amFriday, January 27, 11:15 - 11:45 amFriday, February 6, 11:15 - 11:45 amFriday, February 13, 11:15 - 11:45 amFriday, February 27, 11:15 - 11:45 am
Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.