Sunday Explorers

39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT06903-4023
Sundays, January 15 - February 26, 1 - 4 pm
Winter is a great time to explore the SM&NC! Enjoy our guided farm and trail programs as well as our popular animal Meet & Greets. We also conduct Science Spot programs each Sunday in Overbrook Nature Center, and offer an array of self-guided crafts. Different themes, animals, and stories each week! Recommended for ages 5 and up.
Schedule of Events:
1 - 4 pm Self-guided crafts & open classroom
1 pm Animal Meet & Greet (Heckscher WILD!)
1:30 pm Guided Hike or Farm Program
2:30 pm Science Spot
3 pm Animal Meet & Greet (Heckscher WILD!)
Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visitwww.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.
