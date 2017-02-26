Sunday Explorers

Sundays, January 15 - February 26, 1 - 4 pm

Winter is a great time to explore the SM&NC! Enjoy our guided farm and trail programs as well as our popular animal Meet & Greets. We also conduct Science Spot programs each Sunday in Overbrook Nature Center, and offer an array of self-guided crafts. Different themes, animals, and stories each week! Recommended for ages 5 and up.

Schedule of Events:

1 - 4 pm Self-guided crafts & open classroom

1 pm Animal Meet & Greet (Heckscher WILD!)

1:30 pm Guided Hike or Farm Program

2:30 pm Science Spot

3 pm Animal Meet & Greet (Heckscher WILD!)

Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visitwww.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

