History Bites Lunchtime Chats: Floods & Blizzards: Fairfield Responds to Catastrophe
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT
06824
Website:
Click to Visit
Please bring a bag lunch, ice tea and dessert will be provided.
Enjoy small bites of Fairfield history while enjoying lunch and engaging in lively conversations. Learn about the best-known stories about Fairfield’s past as well as the lesser-known people, places and events that create our community.
Wednesday, 25 January, 2017
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM
Contact:
Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
