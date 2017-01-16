Event calendar brought to you by
Film Screening: Ocean Frontiers II: A New England Story for Sustaining the Sea
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT
06824
Website:
Click to Visit
Ocean Frontiers II is an inspiring story of citizens working together for healthier economies and healthier seas across New England. New England’s experiences serve as an important milestone for all of us who care about the ocean.
Monday, 16 January, 2017
02:00 PM
Contact:
Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Fairfield County's Giving Day 2017 12:00 AM Saturday, 14 January, 2017
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM
Emerson String Quartet 08:00 PM Sunday, 15 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 22 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Saturday, 21 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Sunday, 05 February, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 29 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 12 February, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM
Wednesday, 01 February, 2017
Normal Aging Series 11:00 AM Sunday, 19 February, 2017
Extreme Maple Syrup 03:00 PM Thursday, 19 January, 2017
Alex Beyer Piano Concert Benefits Pequot Library 07:00 PM Sunday, 29 January, 2017
Meet the Author: Charlotte Rogan 04:00 PM Saturday, 21 January, 2017
Stepping Stones 'The Adventures of Henry Whiskers' Book Launch Celebration 11:00 AM Saturday, 14 January, 2017
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Tuesday, 17 January, 2017
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Wednesday, 18 January, 2017
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Thursday, 19 January, 2017
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM Friday, 20 January, 2017
January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien 09:30 AM