RISING TIDES Museum After Dark: Storm Confessions
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT
06824
Were you here for Irene? Did you get flooded during Sandy? We want to hear your stories! State Representative Brenda Kupchick will moderate this lively discussion of neighbors helping neighbors and other “storm confessions.”
Thursday, 26 January, 2017
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Contact:
Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Categories:
