Fashion AfterSchool

Event calendar brought to you by
New England Fashion + Design Assoc
24B Monroe St
Norwalk, CT
06854
Join us each week for an exciting and extensive fashion education from New England Fashion + Design Association. In each class of the 5 week session, students will learn to draw, design and create patterns for styles that they will sew and adorn. Our professional instructors will inspire and teach kids ages 7-17 to create pieces that are uniquely their own.
Classes are ongoing and run each week throughout the school year. Check out available class offerings online at www.sonofashiondesign.com
Friday, 27 January, 2017
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Tuesday, 03 January, 2017
Wednesday, 04 January, 2017
Friday, 06 January, 2017
Monday, 09 January, 2017
Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 View Series Overview
Contact:
Trish McQuillen
Phone: 2033540030
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Sunday, 08 January, 2017
Swinging Jazz Recital with Rex Cadwallader and Tiffany Jackson 02:00 PM Wednesday, 11 January, 2017
Dr. Hindman Talk on Osteoporosis 06:00 PM Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Fairfield County's Giving Day 2017 12:00 AM Upcoming Events
Thursday, 29 December, 2016
A Billion Bricks 4: LEGO® Super Heroes in Gotham 09:00 AM
Build a Train Workshop 11:00 AM
Holiday Express Train Show 11:00 AM
Holiday Splendor at the Mansion: Christmas and New Year's Celebrations 01:00 PM
Screenwriting with Katie Torpey 07:30 PM Friday, 30 December, 2016
A Billion Bricks 4: LEGO® Super Heroes in Gotham 09:00 AM
Build a Train Workshop 11:00 AM
Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Fairfield County's Giving Day 2017 12:00 AM Saturday, 21 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Sunday, 05 February, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 15 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 22 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Sunday, 08 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Sunday, 29 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Saturday, 07 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Sunday, 12 February, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM
Wednesday, 11 January, 2017
Dr. Hindman Talk on Osteoporosis 06:00 PM Sunday, 08 January, 2017
Swinging Jazz Recital with Rex Cadwallader and Tiffany Jackson 02:00 PM Saturday, 11 February, 2017
Vienna: City of Dreams 08:00 PM Sunday, 12 February, 2017
Vienna: City of Dreams 03:00 PM Tuesday, 03 January, 2017
Fashion AfterSchool 03:30 PM Wednesday, 04 January, 2017
Fashion AfterSchool 03:30 PM Friday, 06 January, 2017
Fashion AfterSchool 03:30 PM Monday, 09 January, 2017
Fashion AfterSchool 03:30 PM Wednesday, 11 January, 2017
Fashion AfterSchool 03:30 PM Friday, 13 January, 2017
Fashion AfterSchool 03:30 PM