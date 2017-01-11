Event calendar brought to you by
Dr. Hindman Talk on Osteoporosis
Noble Auditorium at Greenwich Hospital
5 Perryridge Road
Greenwich, CT
06830
Dr. Steven Hindman from ONS will give a free talk about Osteoporosis and ways in which the bone disease can be avoided. It is an informative talk about the disease and will then be open to questions from the audience.
Wednesday, 11 January, 2017
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM
Contact:
Cindy Catterson
Phone: ) 203.869.1145 ext. 261
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
