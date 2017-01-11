Event calendar brought to you by

Dr. Hindman Talk on Osteoporosis

Noble Auditorium at Greenwich Hospital

5 Perryridge Road
 Greenwich, CT 06830

Dr. Steven Hindman from ONS will give a free talk about Osteoporosis and ways in which the bone disease can be avoided. It is an informative talk about the disease and will then be open to questions from the audience.

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017

Cindy Catterson

203.869.1145 ext. 261
Click to Visit

