Swinging Jazz Recital with Rex Cadwallader and Tiffany Jackson

Enjoy jazz classics by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn on Sunday, January 8, 2017, 2:00pm - 3:30pm during the Swinging Jazz Recital at Pequot Library. Pianist Rex Cadwallader and soprano Tiffany Jackson will explore the modern art songs of two of America's greatest composers. Duke Ellington, more widely known as a band leader, wrote some of the most popular songs ever recorded. His protégé Billy Strayhorn was both harmonically adventurous for his time and composed hauntingly beautiful music and lyrics. Come and try to resist the urge to tap your feet to the swinging music!

About Rex Cadwallader:

Cadwallader is a noted jazz pianist, composer, and educator. He received an Emmy Award in 1999 for his original score for "The Connecticut River: A Journey through Time," a Connecticut Public Television Special. He has published over sixty compositions for big band, jazz combo, and vocal jazz ensembles. He is chair of the Performing Arts Department at Greens Farms Academy in Westport, Connecticut. He has served as Assistant Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Texas in Arlington, Associate Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Northern Colorado, has taught at the Royal Academy of Music, Marlborough College (England), Southern Connecticut State University, and the Neighborhood Music School in New Haven, where he continues to teach jazz piano.

Tiffany Jackson earned a Bachelor of Music from the University of Michigan and a Master of Music and Artists Diploma from Yale University School of Music. She has been a part of the Houston Grand Opera Studio, the Aspen Opera Theater Center, and the Virginia Opera. She has performed in a number of music festivals and worked with noted conductors such as Christoph Eschenbach, Patrick Summers, John DeMain, Laurence Foster, Gustav Meier, and Sebastian Lang-Lessing. Jackson has worked with other prominent figures such as Oprah Winfrey, who invited her to perform at the World AIDS Day Concert in Capetown, South Africa. Jackson is currently studying at the Manhattan School of Music for a Professional Studies Degree with Catherine Malfitano and conductor Tom Muraco. She is also pursuing a doctorate of music degree at the University of Connecticut.

Tickets are $20.00 each, in advance online at www.pequotlibrary.org or $25.00 each, at the door. The concert is free for children 12 and under.

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For more information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!