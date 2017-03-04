Event calendar brought to you by

Venetian Carnival

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Website: Click to Visit

SATURDAY, March 4th at 8pm

SUNDAY, March 5th at 3pm

A night of masks, music and magic!  Delve into the works of composers who played a part in Venetian Carnival, back in their time.

 

ALBINONI          Adagio in G minor

GABRIELI           Canzoni per sonar a quattro

MONTEVERDI    Orfeo: Sinfonie e ritornelli

MAHLER             Adagietto from Symphony No. 5

STRAVINSKY     Pulcinella Suite

VIVALDI             Flute Concerto No. 3 in D Major, Il gardellino

                           Elizabeth Mann, flute

VIVALDI             Gloria RV 589

                           Greenwich Choral Society

 

Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our conductor

Just for Kids: FREE interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!

 Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Call for best seats!  203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

Pre-Concert Dinner at the Palace Theatre. Please visit our website forinformation.

The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County.  It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives.  The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.

