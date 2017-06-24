Event calendar brought to you by
Under the Stars, featuring Gavin DeGraw
Riverside Yacht Club
102 Club Road
Riverside, CT
06878
This popular summer fundraiser benefits Women's and Children's Health at Greenwich Hospital and features a concert performance by Grammy nominated, multi-platinum singer and songwriter, Gavin DeGraw.
Saturday, 24 June, 2017
06:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Contact:
Stephanie Dunn Ashley
Phone: 203-863-3865
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
