World Stage Recitals II- Alisa Weilerstein & Inon Barnatan Cello / Piano Duo

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

American cellist, Alisa Weilerstein and Israeli pianist Inon Barnatan are a brilliant duo reflecting exceptional musicianship, refined artistry and virtuosic technique. Their insightful, communicative collaboration will be admired long after the concert ends. 

Recital Program to be announced

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Tickets start at $25! Call for best seats!  203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

Saturday, 29 April, 2017

Karine Jeanneret

Phone: 12033251407
Tickets start at $25

More...

