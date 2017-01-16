Winter Break Out Day: Nature's Superheroes

Explore our newest exhibition, A Billion Bricks 4: Superheroes in Gotham, and then discover the many superheroes in the world of nature. Meet the teaching animals named after our favorite naturalists and scientists, make your own cape, try your hand at superhero trivia, and investigate the often-disliked animals that are superheroes in disguise. Create some great self-guided crafts, get your own superhero name, vote for your favorite superpower, and end your day with a super treat of S'mores over the campfire! A complete schedule will be added closer to the event. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visitwww.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

