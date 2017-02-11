Teddy Bear Tea Party

B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Bear) to a very special tea for Valentine's Day! Enjoy a variety of tea-time treats and sweets, delight in an enchanting tale from Acting Out with Ms. Karen, and bring home your own Valentine surprise! And don't forget to dress up your Teddy Bears in their favorite party outfits. For ages 3 and up. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Space is limited, so book your spot early by calling 203-977-6521. Members: $25 per person | Non-Members: $35 per person.

For more information, visitwww.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.