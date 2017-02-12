Jazz Concert: Rex Cadwallader and David Chevan

Come to Pequot Library on Sunday, February 12, 2:00 pm, to hear Rex Cadwallader and David Chevan’s unique approach to jazz improvisation founded on the concept of an ongoing conversation. Over the past twenty years, Cadwallader, on piano, and Chevan, on bass, have honed their improvisational skills and play like two old friends sharing their thoughts and opinions on the front porch. For this concert the duo will present a program of familiar and new jazz standards.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. This concert is free for children 12 and under. Proceeds from this concert benefit music programming at Pequot Library.

About Dr. Rex Cadwallader:Dr. Rex Cadwallader is a noted jazz pianist, composer, and educator. He received an Emmy Award in 1999 for his original score for "The Connecticut River: A Journey Through Time," a Connecticut Public Television Special. He has received composition and performance awards fromDownbeat magazine, compositional study grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a research grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, and has published over sixty compositions for big band, jazz combo and vocal jazz ensemble.

About David Chevan:As an infant, David Chevan crawled up to a speaker in his parents’ living room and put his head right up to it so that he could hear Beethoven as loudly as possible. His passion for music has led him on diverse stylistic paths. His most recent compositions have focused on melding jazz improvisational practice with Jewish liturgy. Chevan is a proud member of the board of trustees of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation.

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For more information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15.