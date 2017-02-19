Come in from the cold, browse for books and media in a cozy, intimate environment. The Mid-Winter Book Sale will be held Saturday, February 18 through Sunday, February 19, 9am – 5pm daily. Admission is free and open to the public. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame pianist, Mark Naftalin, and his talented friends will be performing at the Book Sale from 1pm - 2pm both days.

Funds raised through Book Sales are used to support Pequot Library's literary and cultural programs and services, art exhibitions, town-wide community events, music concerts, author talks, summer reading programs for children, and book discussions for adults.

Book Sales also provide affordable books, CDs, DVDs, LPs for the town; provide materials for inner city neighboring public school systems; and provide great volunteer opportunities for the community!

The annual Mid-Winter Book Sale is the little sister of the Library’s nationally known Summer Book Sale. The Mid-Winter Sale is smaller but more intimate with many treasures and bargains to be found.

Book Sale Categories include:

• Fiction/Classics

• Mystery

• Biography

• History• Cookbooks

• LPs

• Children

• CDs/DVDs/other media

• Signed books

• Vintage magazines (Life, New Yorker, other, including a large collection of automotive magazines from the 70's)

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!