Experience the Fun of Chinese New Year in New Haven!
New Haven Museum
114 Whitney Avenue New Haven, CT06510 USA
The Year of the Rooster is coming to New Haven! The fun and excitement of the Chinese New Year begins on Saturday, February 4, 2017, as the New Haven Museum teams with the Council on East Asian Studies at Yale University, and the Yale-China Association, to co-host Lunarfest 2017. Hands-on workshops, talks, and performances for all ages, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free and open to the public, but space is limited for some activities, and registration is required at http:yalechina.org/lunarfest
Lunarfest begins at 10:00 a.m. with a colorful lion dance on Whitney Avenue, between Grove Street and Trumbull Street. Then the fun moves indoors to three locations: the New Haven Museum (114 Whitney Ave.), The Council on East Asian Studies at Yale University, Luce Hall (34 Hillhouse Ave), and the Yale-China Association (442 Temple St). Activities include children’s arts and crafts; music; dance lessons, art demonstrations; exhibits, and more.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.