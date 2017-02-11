Rumba and Cha-Cha Workshop!

SAVE 25% by Feb 10! $40 at the door.

No partner needed.

Rumba is sensual and passionate, and is the perfect dance when the music gets slow and romantic; Cha Cha is flirty and sexy - and can be danced to most dance music today. These dances are fun to dance and easy to learn. The workshop is good for total beginners and will also be fun for more advanced dancers.

First hour - basics and beginner movement; brush up or rusty? No problem.

Second hour - turns and hip actions (we will do combinations that will get you looking good and comfortable).