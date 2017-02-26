Opening Reception for The Legacy of Silvermine: Artists, Art, and Community + William Kent: Up With Everything

As Silvermine Arts Center moves towards its 100th anniversary, the institution is taking a moment to reflect on and celebrate some of the current Guild members who helped shape what Silvermine is today. With The Legacy of Silvermine: Artists, Art, and Community, Silvermine introduces a new annual series honoring some of the lions of the Silvermine community. The 18 artists in this first Legacy Exhibition are: Linda Adato; Suzanne Benton, Rosamond Berg, Ann Chernow, Alberta Cifolelli, Carole Eisner, Arthur Guagliumi, Constance Kiermaier, Liana Moonie, Enid Munroe, Jens Risom, Lucy Sallick, Florence Seurig, Susan Sharp, Judith Steinberg, Marjorie Tomchuk, Bonnie Woit, and Jean Woodham.

The legacy exhibition celebrating Silvermine luminaries and a second exhibit, William Kent: Up With Everything, will open simultaneously. Kent’s large-scale slate prints on fabric and rice paper fall into the various categories of political satire and commentary, erotica, prints from gravestone etchings, and prints that appropriate the border designs of traditional greeting cards. Vibrant, original and out-of-the-box, they were first noticed by the art world in 1966 when Kent’s work appeared alongside work by Philip Guston, Jasper Johns, and Robert Motherwell at the Whitney Museum’s Annual Show.

The new shows will open on Sun., February 26, from 2-4 pm with a free reception for artists and the public. Both exhibitions run through April 9th.