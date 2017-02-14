The Business Council of Fairfield County will host our Healthy Workplace Employer Recognition Program on Tuesday, February 14 at the Stamford Marriott Hotel & Spa from 8:00-9:30am.

The Healthy Workplace Employer Recognition Program was established to highlight the efforts of employers who understand the competitive advantage of a healthy workforce and who have implemented a diverse range of programs to promote a healthy workplace and assist their employees to live healthier lives. The recognition program is presented by The Business Council’s Wellness Roundtable, with the generous support of Key Insurance Benefits & Services, Nestlé Waters North America, UnitedHealthcare of CT, Inc and Webster Bank.

This year will are honoring 47 companies by four categories of distinction, Platinum, Gold, Silver and Innovation, awarded on the basis of program components and outcomes.

Presented by The Business Council’s Wellness Roundtable, registration will begin at 7:45, and the breakfast program will be held from 8:00-9:30am. Registration is $40. To register, please contact The Business Council of Fairfield County at 203-359-3220 or visit www.businessfairfield.com.