History Bites Lunchtime Chats

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Members: Free; Non-Members: $5 suggested donation. Please bring a bag lunch, ice tea and dessert will be provided.

March 29: Wonder Women in Fairfield & CT April 26: Beekeeping Past & Present

May 31: The Town Green – Growth & Change June 28: Patriots & Loyalists

Enjoy small bites of Fairfield history while enjoying lunch and engaging in lively conversations. Learn about the best-known stories about Fairfield’s past as well as the lesser-known people, places and events that create our community.

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017

Phone: 2032591598
