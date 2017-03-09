Event calendar brought to you by

Museum After Dark: IMAGES & Giving Day

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

IMAGES Opening Reception & Artists Talk with Joe Standardt | Thursday, March 9, 6-8pm. 

Join the winning photographers from the 2017 IMAGES Juried Photography Exhibition for a reception and interactive talk and gallery tour with featured photographer Joe Standardt. As part of Giving Day, the Museum will be raising funds to benefit educational programs.

Thursday, 09 March, 2017

