World War I Digitization Day

Location: Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave, Southport, CT 06890

Do you have your grandfather’s WWI photo album tucked away in a closet? A stack of letters your great-grandmother kept in a box in the attic? A story your neighbor told you about the local homecoming parade in the back of your mind? Help us learn more about the men and women who served during World War One by bringing your collection to be scanned or photographed. We’ll scan or photograph the pictures, letters or souvenirs you bring in and return them to you the same day. Co-sponsored by the Fairfield Museum & History Center. This event is organized by the Connecticut State Library; for more information, go to http://ctinworldwar1.org/digitization-days/