UConn Chamber Orchestra

Ferguson Library - Main Branch

One Public Library Plaza
 Stamford, CT 06904

Please join us for a free performance by the UConn Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Harvey Felder.

Featuring music by Mozart, Tchaikovsky & Nielsen with solo violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv.

This performance is part of the Ensemble in Residence Program, established by UConn's School of Fine Arts and Department of Music with an Academic Plan Grant from the Office of the Provost.

Wednesday, 08 March, 2017

Contact:

Caitlin Healy

