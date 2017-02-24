Event calendar brought to you by
Tropical Sunsation Week at Mystic Aquarium
Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration
55 Coogan Blvd
Mystic, CT
06355
Mystic Aquarium’s Tropical Sunsation is warming up vacation week Feb 18 - 26! Paradise awaits with a staycation including live music, hula lessons, a beach party, colorful crafts and more. Warm up to countless tropical animals and drift away to the soothing sounds of live steel drum performances. Dance to the beat with professional hula dancers then snap a SCUBA selfie by the
Coral Reef exhibit. With sun-sational entertainment, exotic discoveries and a delightful Aquarium oasis, enjoy all the luxuries of a tropical vacation in the comfort of your own back yard. Visit MysticAquarium.org to learn more. Free for Aquarium members or with admission
Friday, 24 February, 2017
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Saturday, 18 February, 2017
Sunday, 19 February, 2017
Monday, 20 February, 2017
Tuesday, 21 February, 2017
Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 View Series Overview
Contact:
Stephanie Bramich
Phone: 8605725955
Categories:
