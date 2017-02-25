Event calendar brought to you by

Winter Beer Dinner

Mystic Yachting Center

100 Essex Street
 Mystic, CT 06355
USA

Warm up to winter during Ocean Blue Catering’s Winter Beer Dinner. Dine on a delicious five-course meal featuring unique beer pairings from Two Roads Brewing Co as you overlook the beautiful waterfront views of the Mystic Yachting Center. Advanced registration required; must be 21+ to attend. Visit http://www.mysticaquarium.org/event/winter-beer-dinner/ for more information.

Saturday, 25 February, 2017

Contact:

Stephanie Bramich

Phone: 8605725955

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.