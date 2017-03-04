Rueda Dance Workshop!

Save 25% if you register in advance; $40 at door! Rueda de Casino, as it is called originally is a style of Salsa Dance where several couples choreographically dance around in a circle, with the dance moves being called out loud by one person. This style was developed in Cuba in the 1950s. Now at Latin Moves we have our own Rueda on 2 style that has not been done in any other part of the US or World. Learn the same calls that others are doing around the world with a mix of our own personal Latin Moves Dance Studio Calls and dance patterns.