Maple Syrup Open House

Missed our Maple Sugar Festival Weekend, or just want one more sweet experience before the maple syrup season ends? Join us for our last public syrupping demonstration of the year! Create some great maple-themed crafts in Overbrook Nature Center, meet some animals that live in trees in Heckscher WILD!, and visit our sugarhouse to see how we turn sap into syrup. At 3:30 join us for some ice cream with Maple Syrup (while supplies last)! Crafts and sugarhouse demos ongoing; Heckscher WILD! animal presentations at 1:30 and 2:30