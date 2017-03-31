Event calendar brought to you by
Outdoor Adventures: Amphibian Amble
Stamford Museum and Nature Center
39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT
06903-4023
Register early for this spring favorite! Grab your flashlight and hiking boots to discover some of the unique creatures - like wood frogs, American toads, and spotted salamanders - that visit our vernal pools once a year for breeding season. Recommended for ages 5 and older.
Limited enrollment. Pre-payment and pre-registration are required. Call 203.977.6521 to register.
Friday, 31 March, 2017
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Contact:
Allison Biele
Phone: 203.977.6546
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
