EMQ will “Play TV” for us – taking Classic TV show themes and playing them as Jazz pieces.

The Eric Mintel Quartet has been thrilling audiences of all ages with their electrifying jazz for over 25 years including two performances at the White House by invitation of Presidents Clinton (1998) and Obama (2011), several concerts at the Kennedy Center, a special performance at the United Nations and countless accolades through the years. Featuring pianist and composer Eric Mintel, Nelson Hill sax/flute, Jack Hegyi bass and Dave Mohn drums.