Joe Fonda & Satoko Fujii

Intimate and mercurial, Duet features the adventurous musical exchange between two masters of their art. Pianist Fujii and bassist Fonda tap a rich vein of musical understanding in this collaboration showcasing a lifetime of experience and artistry. The woody sound, intense physicality, and percussive quality of Fonda’s bass contrasts beautifully with Fujii’s more flowing lines. When they add trumpeter Kappa Maki, the music grows richer and even more complex and layered.