Joe Fonda & Satoko Fujii

Event calendar brought to you by
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
Intimate and mercurial, Duet features the adventurous musical exchange between two masters of their art. Pianist Fujii and bassist Fonda tap a rich vein of musical understanding in this collaboration showcasing a lifetime of experience and artistry. The woody sound, intense physicality, and percussive quality of Fonda’s bass contrasts beautifully with Fujii’s more flowing lines. When they add trumpeter Kappa Maki , the music grows richer and even more complex and layered.
Friday, 17 March, 2017
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
The Buttonwood Tree
Phone: 860 347 4957
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Fairfield County's Giving Day 2017 12:00 AM
First Annual Benefit Dinner 06:00 PM Upcoming Events
Sunday, 26 February, 2017
Stamford Tables All Day
Tropical Sunsation Week at Mystic Aquarium 11:00 AM
Curiosity Concerts Presents Anat Cohen Quartet 01:00 PM
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM
Opening Reception for The Legacy of Silvermine: Artists, Art, and Community + William Kent: Up With Everything 02:00 PM Monday, 27 February, 2017
Curtain Call's Winter 2017 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day
Stamford Tables All Day Tuesday, 28 February, 2017
Curtain Call's Winter 2017 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day
Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Fairfield County's Giving Day 2017 12:00 AM Friday, 03 March, 2017
Spring Fling to benefit Kids in Crisis 06:30 PM Saturday, 04 March, 2017
Venetian Carnival 08:00 PM Thursday, 20 April, 2017
Fund for Women & Girls Annual Luncheon 11:00 AM Saturday, 25 March, 2017
Curiosity Concerts Presents American Brass Quintet 02:00 PM Sunday, 26 February, 2017
Curiosity Concerts Presents Anat Cohen Quartet 01:00 PM Thursday, 18 May, 2017
Toast to Success! benefiting Dress for Success Mid Fairfield County 11:30 AM Sunday, 05 March, 2017
Venetian Carnival 08:00 PM Sunday, 26 February, 2017
Tropical Sunsation Week at Mystic Aquarium 11:00 AM Tuesday, 28 February, 2017
Beginner 2 Kizomba series with Bob Blank (6wks) 07:30 PM
Friday, 03 March, 2017
Practice Dance Social! 08:00 PM
Story City Troupe 08:00 PM Saturday, 04 March, 2017
Modern Riffs 08:00 PM Friday, 10 March, 2017
Hiroya Tsukamoto with opening by Andrew Biagiarelli 08:00 PM Saturday, 11 March, 2017
Eric Mintel Quartet 08:00 PM Friday, 17 March, 2017
Joe Fonda & Satoko Fujii 08:00 PM Saturday, 25 March, 2017
Salsa Bootcamp! 02:00 PM Wednesday, 08 March, 2017
Nutrition for Health Bones, a Community Education program with Dana Pitman, MS, RD, CDN 05:45 PM Tuesday, 07 March, 2017
'Chromatic' Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Wednesday, 08 March, 2017
'Chromatic' Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM