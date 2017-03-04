Event calendar brought to you by

Lord & Taylor Prom Event | Fashion Presentation, 25% Off Select Prom Dresses, and more!

110 High Ridge Rd
 Stamford, CT 06905

Join us in-store March 4 for a fashion presentation and learn about the current trends in dresses, tuxedos, evening shoes and the perfect outfits for prom weekend.

 

Plus, enjoy music, beauty tutorials, and enter-to-win opportunities.

Receive 25% OFF* select prom dresses, special occasion shoes, and handbags in-stores and online on March 4 only!

 

When: Saturday, March 4

Time: 2PM

 

Store Information:

 

http://lordandtaylor.brickworksoftware.com/en/stamford/events/505b3b

 

Additional activations and enter-to-win opportunities vary by location, including Clinique 7 piece women’s set, Clinique men’s set, and more!

Saturday, 04 March, 2017

Kristine Fahner

Phone: 6468022460
