Lord & Taylor Prom Event | Fashion Presentation, 25% Off Select Prom Dresses, and more!
Lord & Taylor
110 High Ridge Rd
Stamford, CT
06905
Join us in-store
March 4 for a fashion presentation and learn about the current trends in dresses, tuxedos, evening shoes and the perfect outfits for prom weekend.
Plus, enjoy music, beauty tutorials, and enter-to-win opportunities.
Receive 25% OFF* select prom dresses, special occasion shoes, and handbags in-stores and online on March 4 only!
Additional activations and enter-to-win opportunities vary by location, including Clinique 7 piece women’s set, Clinique men’s set, and more!
Saturday, 04 March, 2017
02:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Contact:
Kristine Fahner
Phone: 6468022460
Website:
